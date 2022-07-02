Huobi Token Market Cap Tops $673.18 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $673.18 million and $20.85 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00022641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,409,022 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

