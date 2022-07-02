Hydra Market Cap Reaches $20.12 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Hydra has a market cap of $20.12 million and $171,818.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00012137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,441,060 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

