Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $42,377.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00773030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

