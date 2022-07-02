ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 43.1% in June

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 813,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 839,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $23.832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.