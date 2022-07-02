ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 43.1% in June

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ICL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 813,899 shares in the last quarter.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $23.832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.
ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
