iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 494,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,917,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 590,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

ICLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of ICLK stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 143,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.60.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.