ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $259.41 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $259.41 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
