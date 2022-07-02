Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.95. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

