Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 83,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,172. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

