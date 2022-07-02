Idle (IDLE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,630.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Idle has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $2,630.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00151509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00802920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00085001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.