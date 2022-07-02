IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $18.39. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 4,331 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.