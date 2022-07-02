Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile (CVE:IKM)
