Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

