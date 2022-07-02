Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Down 56%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 56% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

