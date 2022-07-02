iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $243,029.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00159900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00634120 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00084220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016236 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

