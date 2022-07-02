iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 20%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 93,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 65,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

