Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.17.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$60.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$38.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.40.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.