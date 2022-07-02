Indexed Finance Trading Up 21% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $396,553.38 and $26,508.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00168632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00630337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016112 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.