Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

ISMAY opened at $4.60 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.09.

ISMAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

