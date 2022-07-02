Insider Buying: IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Insider Acquires £19,999.68 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) insider Clare Askem purchased 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £19,999.68 ($24,536.47).

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 90 ($1.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.15. IG Design Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.50). The company has a market cap of £87.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.