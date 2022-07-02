Insider Buying: IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Purchases A$20,008.80 in Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Kathleen Bozanic acquired 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.08 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,008.80 ($13,895.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

