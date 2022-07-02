Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.

NYSE RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

