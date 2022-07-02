Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Purchases 76,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Rating) insider Howard Coleman purchased 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,360.00 ($19,000.00).

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Howard Coleman bought 23,942 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,013.32 ($7,648.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. The firm prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

