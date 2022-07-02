Insider Selling: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Sells £294,182.40 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.84), for a total transaction of £294,182.40 ($360,915.72).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Julia Wilson sold 14,430 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.57), for a total transaction of £159,595.80 ($195,799.04).

On Thursday, May 26th, Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.36), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($385,476.53).

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($15.90) per share, with a total value of £142.56 ($174.90).

LON:III opened at GBX 1,102 ($13.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,215.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.55. 3i Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 27.25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on III shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.72) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.66) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.98).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

