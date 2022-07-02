Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $54,237.80 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $20,852.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09.

Natera stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 44,900.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

