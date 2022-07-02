Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 11,711 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,883 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 925,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 102,737 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 900,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 892,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

