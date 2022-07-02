Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.