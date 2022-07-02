Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,219 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after buying an additional 425,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.