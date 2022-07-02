Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.