Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,046 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

