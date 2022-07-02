Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.