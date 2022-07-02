Inspire Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ICL Group by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,683 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 382,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.98 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $23.832 per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.