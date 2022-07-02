Inspire Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

