Inspire Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in KLA by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KLA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in KLA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 27.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average of $360.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

