Inspire Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

