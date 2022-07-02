Inspire Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

