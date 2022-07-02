Inspire Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $317.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.