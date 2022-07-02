Inspire Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 51,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average is $240.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

