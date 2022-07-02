Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

