Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 169,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,135 shares of company stock worth $4,115,114. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.