Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 26,899 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the quarter. Bionano Genomics comprises approximately 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

BNGO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $388.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

