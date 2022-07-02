Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,960 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

