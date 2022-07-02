Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,951 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Bunge comprises 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.95 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

