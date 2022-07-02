Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

EW stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.