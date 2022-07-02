Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

