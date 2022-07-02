Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $14.14 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. Research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

