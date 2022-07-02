Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 52,496 ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

