Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

