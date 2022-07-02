Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,361,000 after buying an additional 83,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.52. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $374.99 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

