Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $291.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.14. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

