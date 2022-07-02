Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $291.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.14. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.