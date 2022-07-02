Inspire Investing LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

