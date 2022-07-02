Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $6,980,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.69.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.31.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

